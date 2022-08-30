HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO, has entered into an exclusive partnership with TYSON 2.0, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company.

Under the agreement, HEXO will produce TYSON 2.0's products in Canada, including TYSON 2.0’s full range of flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes. The HEXO-produced lines will launch across Canada in fall 2022.

“We’re delighted that HEXO has been chosen as the exclusive Canadian producer for TYSON 2.0 brands,” stated Charlie Bowman, CEO of HEXO Corp. "Our boutique cultivation capabilities and product offerings enable HEXO to elevate the consumer's cannabis experience. With their broad product range from flower to straight edge pre-rolls to edibles, the TYSON 2.0 brand fits perfectly into HEXO's market leading portfolio."

Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president and chairman of TYSON 2.0, stated “Our partnership with HEXO allows us to deliver TYSON 2.0’s vision of a premier cannabis experience to Canadians. TYSON 2.0 is dedicated to bringing innovative cannabis products to market and HEXO’s strong reputation as the leader in quality standards made them the obvious choice in Canada.”

Mike Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of TYSON 2.0, stated “We know that Canadians have been eager to try the TYSON 2.0 line and we’re excited to have signed this deal with HEXO, the ideal partner to produce the high-quality premium and affordable, cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables that we’re known for.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

