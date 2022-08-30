Vapor Cartridge Patents FDA Approvable Cannabis Drug Delivery Tech

Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC has invented and patented an FDA approvable environmentally friendly cost-effective process, for extracting the essential oils/resins from botanical plants (e.g., cannabis) and an FDA approvable device for delivering a pure and exact dose of the extracted oils/resins as a consistently reliable precise inhalable vapor.

According to the company it should be the most cost-efficient manner to deliver cannabinoid vapors as measured by $/mg/ml of cannabinoids in the bloodstream. The company further states, that it promises to be the only technology that can provide the dose control, formulation control and purity assurance of inhaled botanical vapors required of an FDA approved drug.

"Once commercialized The Vapor Cartridge Technology will quickly become the medical standard for ingesting cannabinoid drugs in vapor form" according to a spokesperson for the company.

Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC is currently seeking licensing opportunities for their new technology and have launched data rich website towards this objective. The website contains a detailed explanation of the science behind the technology, a competitive analysis, the benefits of the technology, the patent portfolio, potential licensees, and a way to contact the company.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash