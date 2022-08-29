Former NFL Stars Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley And Eben Britton To Make Special Appearance At Mint Cannabis' Dispensary In Tempe

Raul Molina, COO of Mint Cannabis, plans to give three former star NFL football players – Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley and Eben Britton – a tour of the Mint’s flagship Tempe dispensary on Aug. 31. Following the tour, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the players will sign autographs and talk with cannabis patients, customers, and the media about their new cannabis company, Revenant, and how cannabis has improved their quality of life.
Former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon uses cannabis to treat the chronic pain and arthritis that he suffers from as a result of his football career. He calls cannabis a "godsend" that allowed him to eliminate his painkiller habit which he says included 100 Percocet pills a month.
Admittedly hooked on opioids and other prescription meds, Kyle Turley quit with the help of cannabis. He and McMahon suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain injury sustained from repeatedly hitting their heads during their football careers. Turley has said in media interviews that his CTE symptoms have subsided since using cannabis.
Eben Britton told the Bleacher Report that he often smoked marijuana to relieve “psychological distress or sciatica or pain in my shoulders.” He estimated “over 50 percent and it could be as high as 75 percent” of NFL players use cannabis.
Revenant is a cannabis company that was founded in July 2021 by Turley, McMahon and Britton. The company’s mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals. Mutual respect and understanding of the healing power cannabis may provide brought these gentlemen together with the common goal of relieving mental and physical suffering by creating safe access to quality products. Currently available in 60+ dispensaries, Revenant offers a broad array of cannabis products – including flower, distillate, pre-rolls, and more – geared to address illnesses and injuries.
Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
