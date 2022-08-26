ñol

[Video] What One Cannabis CEO Learned From Rep. David Joyce: Invite Lawmakers To Tour Your Marijuana Grow Operations

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 26, 2022 11:26 AM | 2 min read
[Video] What One Cannabis CEO Learned From Rep. David Joyce: Invite Lawmakers To Tour Your Marijuana Grow Operations

"A key takeaway from this session is that folks that have operations, whether that's a dispensary, a processing facility, a grow facility... How many of us have actively reached out to our congressmen or women and invited them on a tour?"

This is one of the conclusions Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF CEO Kim Rivers drew from her conversation with Rep. David Joyce during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April.

Now, the event is coming to Chicago. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Rivers and Joyce and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

A key takeaway from this session is that
folks that have operations whether
that's a dispensary a processing
facility a growth facility
how many of us have actively reached out
to our congressmen or women and invited
them on a tour
right and i think that's an amazing and
great tangible
tangible takeaway so um you know i think
that that's really important because i
think that all of us oftentimes i know
for me we think about what can i do
that's happening in dc right i don't i
don't know how effective my time is
getting on a plane going to dc and
knocking on doors but absolutely making
those connections in your local market
is is i agree with you that can be a
game changer
especially right now when it does seem
like we're on such a tipping point

