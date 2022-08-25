[Video] What Do Amazon And Weedmaps Have In Common? It's All About How They Make Their Money

Ever wonder how Amazon AMZN makes its money? What about cannabis tech company WM Technology Inc MAPS?

Transcript (auto-generated)

if so if you look at amazon the fastest

growing revenue segment for amazon is

advertising within the marketplace and

the measurement of that advertising is

not clicks or impressions it's who's

actually buying the product and the same

as us and so when you look at a retailer

a brand sort of advertising within the

marketplace it generally converts twice

as well as on amazon that's the hallmark

of a specialty marketplace so first

thing to understand is when you think

about business advertising within the

weed maps marketplace it's a marketplace

surface it's getting people to shop and

it's actually turning into hard dollars

in the business so it's it's a different

category of advertising to begin with

um the other thing is when you look at

how that performs the return on ads

spend

it's high we average an 8 to 10x row so

for every one dollar you put into

getting someone in that marketplace to

think about and maybe buy your products

it's turning into eight to ten dollars

of sales on average across our

jurisdictions

um

so in short it's great and then frankly

there's a lot of dry powder it is i

believe to be by far and away the most

cost effective way for cannabis brands

and retailers to actually increase their

sales um but the other thing that sits

under that is amazon makes a lot of

money on transaction fees here's a great

thing about our or you know one of the

things that that's tough we can't charge

any transaction fees because of fairly

legality we are prohibited from putting

in payment rails and putting intake

rates on billions of dollars of

transactions that run through our

marketplace

but

that being said enlighten is really

critical in that advertising life cycle

in that pipeline because it's now able

to

project the nexus of those

out of the digital world into the analog

world where you're putting it physically

in front of eyes of people going in

where we can measure

uh

conversion in store in some cases with

what's happening there but it's part of

sort of this continuation of life cycle

marketing there's also it also augments

certain types of in-store advertising

you see with table days at stores and

things like that