Minority & Women Led Cannabis Company The Cake House Opening Its First Store In Michigan

The Cake House, a minority and women led cannabis company, is opening its first store in the great State of Michigan.

The Cake House Battle Creek is the 5th store the company has opened in 13 months. Under the company’s new CEO, Geo Pattah, they are poised to open another 6 locations in the next 12 months.

With deep family ties in Detroit, Pattah stated, “We are thrilled to announce our next location in Battle Creek. I couldn’t be more proud to bring the Cake experience to the Michigan market. I am extremely grateful for the hard work that my team has put in over the last few months to bring this location to life.” Pattah continued, “This store will be the best Cake store yet and I can’t wait to continue to propel this team forward.”

Featuring a colorful mural painted by Battle Creek native, Jaziel Pugh, The Cake House Battle Creek is slated to be a premier destination for visitors shopping for recreational cannabis in the Southwest Michigan area.

While The Cake House was born in California, the company is deeply rooted in Michigan with the company’s chief operating officer, Charlena Berry, calling Southwest Michigan home. A graduate of Coloma High School and Michigan State University, she recently published Breaking the Stigma to help educate the world about the deeply ingrained stigma surrounding the use of cannabis.

The 2,700-square-foot store is located at 1230 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, MI, 49014 near the McDonald's and Pine Knolls. All new customers receive 20% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive a 20% discount, and all seniors 65+ receive a 10% discount.

The Cake House offers education-based customer care and supports individuals throughout all stages of their cannabis journey. The location features well-trained budtenders who are happy to help cannabis consumers obtain the best products and appropriate dosages for their needs, delivering them the most optimal cannabis experience possible.

Following the ID check, customers will be able to shop for popular brands such as Jeeter, Wyld, Redbud Roots, Breeze, Kiva, Choice Labs, Wonderbrett, Fello Cannabis, BackPack Boyz, MKX, and more.

The Cake House will have many deals and specials over the next few months and is planning a Grand Opening Celebration on September 10th.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire



