Xebra's Vicious Citrus Cannabis Infused Lemonade Now Selling In Ontario

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA 9YC, a cannabis company, revealed that its Vicious Citrus brand of cannabis-infused lemonades is now officially retailing in Canada and available for purchase in the province of Ontario, with more provinces to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Ontario's +1,300 cannabis retailers can now make purchase orders of Vicious Citrus through the Ontario Cannabis Store online at its website, and consumers can start purchasing Vicious Citrus at their favorite licensed retailer now.

"Based on positive initial feedback from retailers, initial orders from the OCS, and demand from other provinces, Vicious Citrus will expand rapidly across Canada Anticipating strong sell-through we are already producing inventory to restock the shelves across the country", stated Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra.

Vicious Citrus is a non-carbonated THC infused lemonade beverage, with a tangy citrus flavor and a 5:1 THC / CBN ratio. With the maximum amount of psychoactive cannabinoids allowed in any Canadian listed beverage, Vicious Citrus combines 10mg of THC with 2mg of CBN and is one of only a few beverages in Canada containing CBN.

About Xebra

Xebra is a cannabis cultivation and product company, with global brands and intellectual property. The company’s focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure. Xebra is a first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector. In Canada, Xebra retails its Vicious Citrus OG THC/CBN Lemonade and plans to launch additional beverage products in the near future.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.

