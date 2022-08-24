AdvisorShares Expands Cannabis ETF Offerings, Launches MSOS 2X Daily ETF MSOX

AdvisorShares revealed that the AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF MSOX will begin trading on August 24th.

MSOX seeks daily investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to two times the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS. MSOX does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time greater than a single day. MSOX is designed for sophisticated investors looking to gain magnified exposure to the U.S. cannabis sector.

The magnified exposure to cannabis which MSOX provides is designed for short-term trading. Its increased buying power offers 2x the cannabis exposure in a single trade, allowing MSOX shareholders to overweight cannabis holdings for less cash. AdvisorShares managing director Dan Ahrens serves as portfolio manager of both MSOX and MSOS.

"We are pleased to add this new dimension to our active cannabis ETF offerings," stated Ahrens. "While all our cannabis ETFs provide dedicated exposure to the emerging growth opportunity in cannabis, they are all different from one another with their investment strategies and underlying holdings. We believe MSOX is a unique investment tool that is designed specifically for experienced investors and professional traders which can potentially provide amplified returns in all market environments."

In addition to MSOS and MSOX, AdvisorShares also offers the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO, a global cannabis strategy managed by Ahrens, as well as the AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF PSDN, a global cannabis strategy sub-advised by Poseidon Investment Management. Ahrens also serves as portfolio manager of the following active ETFs: AdvisorShares Vice ETF VICE; AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF PSIL; AdvisorShares Hotel ETF BEDZ; AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ; and AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF UAV.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash