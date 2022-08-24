Glass House Brands Partners With Seed Junky Genetics To Expand Its Cannabis Offerings

Glass House Brands, Inc., GLASF GHBWF GLAS GLAS entered into partnership with Seed Junky Genetics.

Under the terms of the partnership, Seed Junky will partner with Glass House to breed and select strains that will be exclusively made available in Glass House brands including Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, Field extracts and others.

In addition, starting this fall, California growers will for the first time be able to purchase Seed Junky clones directly from Glass House, allowing them access to unique genetics that may otherwise be difficult to acquire particularly at scale. Glass House will be growing and selling in-demand strains at scale from the nursery at its 5.5 million square-foot SoCal farm.

"We're excited to be able to formalize and expand our relationship with Seed Junky," stated Kyle Kazan, chairman and CEO of Glass House Brands. "We have great respect for the outstanding quality and strain library which JBeezy and Wes Vazquez have built, and the synergies between our two companies are extremely complementary, which we think will become increasingly strategic, particularly in this highly competitive market. We look forward to offering their genetics to California cultivators, including farmers small and large. We also look forward to carrying these brands on our store shelves, where we've dedicated space for small craft growers, and offering our customers exclusive and even more premium strains."

JBeezy, founder of Seed Junky Genetics, stated, "We are excited to work with Glass House Brands, one of the largest cultivators in the industry, to propel Seed Junky to new heights, providing outdoor and greenhouse cultivators in California with high quality, affordable genetics and clones. Expanding the reach of our genetics on such a large scale will take a great deal of skill, talent and proven ability; and working with Glass House Brands will allow us to assist many more cultivators, spreading our genetics throughout the entirety of California. We see this collaboration as a means to allow anyone who loves the plant the way we do to access our world class genetics."

These exclusive strains will be available in Glass House products through licensed dispensaries across California starting early next year. Clones will be available even sooner starting this fall.

