RIV Capital Signs Lease For Cannabis Facility In Buffalo, NY, Here Is What You Need To Know

RIV Capital Inc. CNPOF RIV acting through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, RIV Capital US Real Estate LLC, and Etain, LLC revealed that RIV Capital has entered into a lease agreement with Zephyr, a California-based developer, for the development and operation of a planned new flagship cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York. RIV Capital will sublease the flagship facility to Etain upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Under the lease agreement, Zephyr will develop and lease to RIV Capital two buildings totaling approximately 75,000 square feet. Total development costs for the project are expected to be approximately $30 million, of which RIV Capital will be responsible for $4.5 million. RIV Capital will pay base rent to the landlord over the term of the lease based on what the company believes is a favorable cap rate applied to the developer's portion of the project costs. The initial term of the lease is for 15 years. RIV Capital and Etain also have the option to expand the leased premises to include additional building(s) of added manufacturing and cultivation space.

Following receipt of regulatory and other necessary approvals and completion of the flagship facility, Etain will have access to a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility that RIV Capital and Etain believe will increase the diversity, breadth, and volume of Etain's product offerings, improve affordability and access for New York patients and consumers, and provide a platform to bring successful, authentic cannabis brands to New York.

As previously announced, the company entered into definitive agreements on March 30, 2022, to acquire ownership and control of Etain and Etain IP LLC, owners and operators of legally licensed cannabis cultivation and retail dispensaries in the State of New York. The company acquired the non-regulated portion of the Etain companies in the acquisition's first closing on April 22, 2022. The second and final closing of the acquisition is planned to occur following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including from the NY Regulators.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Matthias Zomer via Pexels, squarefrog via Pixabay

Related News

Riv Capital Cuts FY 22 Net Loss By 61%, Expects Completion Of Etain Acquisition In H2 22

Riv Capital Is Being Sued By JW Asset Management, Here Are The Details

EXCLUSIVE: House Of Puff Launches Collaboration With Chris Wilson, Art Exhibition At NYC'S Etain Cannabis Shop