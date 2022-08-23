Need Insurance To Cover Your Cannabis Business? Here's A New Protection Program By SafeHerb

SafeHerb, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, is introducing a new executive protection insurance program for the cannabis and hemp industry to meet the growing needs of their customers.

"This is an excellent addition to our property and casualty program, where we also have more than doubled our liability and property capacity available to our exclusive network of producers," said Kramer Hendricks, VP of SafeHerb.

What Is This New Insurance Program About?

SafeHerb's new program will include:

Directors & Officers Liability ,

, Employment Practices Liability ,

, Fiduciary Liability , and

, and Crime for privately held cannabis and hemp companies.

SafeHerb offers tailored, comprehensive risk solutions through Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company.

"We are proud to partner with SafeHerb on this exciting new product offering to meet a growing market need," stated William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian.

Moreover, SafeHerb coverage is available in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. through the Company's exclusive network of agents backed by the security of Obsidian.

SafeHerb provides comprehensive property casualty protection for those involved from seed to sale in the cannabis and hemp industries, including general liability, product liability, commercial property insurance, crop coverage, and even cargo coverage.

SafeHerb customers range from cultivators to manufacturers and laboratories to wholesalers.

Specialty Program Group, headquartered in Summit, NJ, is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America.

