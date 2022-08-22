Big Freedia Launches Cannabis And Culture Brand 'Royal Bud'

Queen of bounce music, Big Freedia, is launching Royal Bud, a cannabis and culture brand created and curated personally by the Queen Diva herself. The brand will debut its initial product drop on August 22 exclusively at Green Qween, a queer-led and social equity licensed dispensary in downtown Los Angeles, and will feature an in-store meet and greet with Big Freedia on August 26 from 6-8 p.m. PST.

Royal Bud kicks off its launch with three Freedia focused strains in limited glass jar eighths dubbed Release Ya Wiggle (Hybrid), You Already Know (Indica) and Mardi Grass (Sativa). Royal Bud will continue to expand its distribution network and product suite throughout California this fall, with terpene-rich cultivars, infused products, and industry partners hand selected by Big Freedia in line with the brand’s inclusive and forward-thinking ethos.

“When people smoke Royal Bud, they’re smoking what I smoke,” stated Big Freedia. “Royal Bud was influenced by black culture, bounce culture, queer culture, cannabis culture, and more. I want this brand to be celebrated and smoked by everyone who is part of the diverse movements making popular culture what it is today.”

Big Freedia Live in Los Angeles

Big Freedia will be in-person at Green Qween (1051 S Broadway, Los Angeles) for a meet-and-greet with fans on August 26. Purchase of Royal Bud products will secure one ticket (21+) to DTLA Proud where Big Freedia will perform a 30 minute set on August 28 in Grand Park across from City Hall in Los Angeles. Proceeds from Royal Bud sales at Green Qween will contribute to the development of the forthcoming DTLA Proud Community Center and its services.

“The cannabis industry needs more entrepreneurs like Big Freedia representing the QTBIPOC community,” stated Andrés Rigal, co-founder of Green Qween. “The majority of California cannabis is comprised of white cis-gender, straight male-led brands, so it’s an honor to have Royal Bud and Big Freedia at Green Qween and provide another option for those customers who wish to support QTBIPOC entrepreneurs.”

Photo: Courtesy of Royal Bud