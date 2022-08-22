Pennsylvania Department Of Health Withdraws Its Appeal To Recall Certain Vaporized Medical Marijuana Products

Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) recalled hundreds of cannabis vaping products in February. Companies that had the most number of products removed were Curaleaf CURLF and Trulieve TCNNF. Private cannabis operators like Parallel, Holistic Farms and INSA, LLC also had many products listed.
Some of the companies hit by the ban, with a coalition of patients, caregivers and doctors formed a group called Medical Marijuana Access & Patient Safety Inc. (MMAPS) and filed a complaint against DOH over its unsupported recall of certain vaporized medical marijuana products because patients rely on the recalled products to relieve symptoms of serious medical conditions. MMAPS have also submitted right-to-know requests seeking to obtain any information or documents that would have supported the DOH’s recall, but to date the DOH has resisted producing any information to support its decisions related to these products.
MMAPS' complaint was successful and a Commonwealth Court judge made a ruling in June, to allow Pennsylvania medical marijuana companies to resume selling vapes. In its June 2 order, the Court concluded that DOH “failed to present any evidence to the Court of potential harm to medical marijuana patients due to the recalled products, or more specifically due to the addition of terpenes to these products.” Furthermore, the Court identified that the DOH “did not call any witnesses during the preliminary injunction hearing or present any evidence regarding patient complaints or adverse events suffered due to the recalled products containing terpenes.”
After the ruling, The Health Department announced that it will appeal the decision, to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
On August 17, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health voluntarily withdrew its appeal of the preliminary injunction granted to Medical Marijuana Access and Patient Safety, Inc.’s to recall certain vaporized medical marijuana products (the “June 2 Order”). All products impacted by the June 2 Order can continue to be produced and sold through licensed dispensaries across the Commonwealth.
The ruling follows an order granting MMAPS’s application to vacate automatic supersedeas (the “June 15 Order”), which reinstated the Court’s June 2, 2022 preliminary injunction against the DOH’s recall.
In light of these facts, MMAPS believes the DOH should drop the remaining litigation to prevent further confusion and increased costs for patients.
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of AJEL, lindsayfoxvia Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.