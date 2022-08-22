Israel Medical Cannabis Pioneer, Cannbit -Tikun Olam, Is Ready To Enter European Medical Marijuana Market

Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel’s TKUN production facility in the north of Israel and cultivation farm at the Dead Sea received the EU-GMP certification, which is required for the commercial export of medical cannabis to Europe.

This certification will make it possible to implement the agreements with German pharmaceutical company, Fette Pharma, according to which Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel will export its products to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The certificate also applies to medical cannabis products that are defined in the European Union as pharmaceutical products available by medical prescription. The new certification will allow the company to implement the production and marketing agreements it signed to produce medical cannabis products and develop innovative administration methods that can be implemented for the various medical uses of cannabis.

As part of this effort, the company will act to sign additional global production agreements, through which the company's line of products based on clinical research will be marketed in commercial quantities worldwide.

Avinoam Sapir, CEO of Cannbit-Tikun Olam stated, "Receiving the prestigious European certification is the company's most important strategic move to date and is a true breakthrough for our company and the entire Israeli cannabis industry. Now having the certificate, we can provide an alternative for some chemical drugs, which is a clinically proven solution to improve patients' quality of life worldwide.

From now on, our clinical research-based indication-specific products and in the future unique and innovative administration forms will be sold in European pharmacies, I invite pharmaceutical companies to join us to plant the seeds of the future."

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

Teva Pharmaceuticals To Market Cannabis Oils From Cannabit-Tikun Olam In Israel, Palestine, Ukraine