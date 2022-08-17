Adult DC Residents Can Now Use Temporary Medical Marijuana Cards 'Immediately' After Applying

The DC Cannabis Trade Association (DCCTA) announced that DC residents 21+ may now purchase medical cannabis immediately upon applying for a medical cannabis card, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA).
Once an application is submitted, a temporary registration card is issued which can be used to make purchases at any of DC's legal dispensaries while an application is under review. Temporary cards are valid for 30-days. Registration fees are currently being waived until September 30.
DC residents whose applications are then approved will be sent a permanent digital and physical registration prior to the expiration of their temporary registration. The registration number included in both the temporary and permanent registrations will be identical.
DC residents can also walk into any DC-licensed medical dispensary, apply, receive a temporary card and immediately make purchases.
Purchasing at a legal medical dispensary is the only way to legally purchase cannabis in the District of Columbia. It is also the only way to ensure the product is grown and cultivated locally in inspected facilities. All medical cannabis facilities and cultivation centers in the District of Columbia comply with ABRA's high standards to ensure sustainability, sanitation, and production of safe and tested products.
ABRA is currently waiving registration fees through September 30, 2022, meaning no cost for patients. Medical cannabis patients may purchase up to eight ounces of cannabis within a rolling 30-day period and possess up to eight ounces at any time.
Non-resident patients may purchase medical cannabis from DC dispensaries if their jurisdiction has been extended reciprocity and must present their digital or physical government-issued medical cannabis registration. Medical cards or documents issued by private companies, even if issued by a healthcare practitioner, are not eligible.
The DC Cannabis Trade Association is a coalition of legally licensed cannabis businesses.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.