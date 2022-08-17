Tilray Follows Curaleaf, Gets Approval To Enter Medical Cannabis Market In Poland

Tilray Brands, Inc.'s TLRY TLRY Tilray Medical, has received approval to commercialize its Tilray branded medical cannabis products in Poland expanding its product offering and distribution across pharmacies in Europe.
Denise Faltischek, Tilray’s chief strategy officer and head of international business, stated, “I’m extremely proud of our team in Europe for once again expanding our approved authorization for Tilray Medical products across Europe. Tilray will continue to advocate for reasonable patient access to reliable and high-quality medical cannabis in Europe and countries around the world.”
Tilray Medical is a leading international provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in 21 countries with a portfolio of THC and CBD products.
In Poland, Tilray Medical has established multiple partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to distribute both Tilray branded and unbranded medical cannabis products. Patients may obtain prescriptions for medical cannabis in Poland through their preferred medical doctor.
Recent Cannabis Developments In Poland
The new rules imposed by Poland's National Agricultural Support Center (KOWR), which became effective in May, further normalized industrial hemp in Poland, Hemp Today reported.
KOWR's updated rules raised the THC level from 0.2% to 0.3% and streamlined permitting process.
Since the regulatory change, large cannabis operators became interested in entering the Poland cannabis market, some acting faster than others. Curaleaf International part of Curaleaf Holdings CURLF recently revealed it has successfully registered the company’s cannabis based medicines as extract in Poland, with local partner CanPoland S.A.
Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
