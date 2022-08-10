Curaleaf Further Enhances Its Position In Europe By Registering Its Cannabis-Based Medicine In Poland

Curaleaf International part of Curaleaf Holdings CURLF CURA successfully registered the company’s cannabis based medicines as extract in Poland, with local partner CanPoland S.A.
The licensed product is part of the company’s product range being manufactured to meet the growing demand for high quality medical cannabis products across Europe. The licensed product, 100%-European sourced from plant to manufacture, is part of Curaleaf International’s proprietary product range that has now launched in five key European markets, including the UK and Germany.
Commenting on this landmark registration, Curaleaf International president Miles Worne stated: “This license in Poland is another sign of Curaleaf International’s strong momentum in Europe. The medical cannabis market in Europe continues to expand rapidly, as regulation opens up and access for patients improves. Since the legalization of medical cannabis in 2017, Poland has become one of the largest European importers of dried flower and is an excellent addition to Curaleaf International’s expansion, given its fast-growing patient numbers and significant addressable market. Curaleaf International is driving growth in existing key markets, with the UK in particular witnessing a huge increase in patient numbers, whilst continuing to drive expansion into new markets across Europe.”
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Matthias Zomer via Pexels, squarefrog via Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
