Where To Buy Martha Stewart's New CBD Gummies? New Flavor Hits Shelves Under Partnership With Canopy Growth

Martha Stewart CBD has unveiled the latest flavor in its CBD portfolio – Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies.
The new flavor is a part of Martha's continued partnership with Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC.
The limited-edition of gummies continues the expansion of the Martha Stewart CBD gummies lineup, which features some of the brand's most popular items and flavors, including the Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies and Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies.
Debuting this week on marthastewartcbd.com, the new Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies were developed by Martha herself, and each wellness gummy features exquisite texture and 10mg of pure CBD isolate.
"The Pumpkin Spice flavor signifies the beginning of the fall season, and I wanted to capture this delicious moment with our CBD gummies," Stewart said. "It's always important and a pleasure to expand our offerings and continue to make CBD convenient and tasty to enjoy every day."
Last year, Canopy deepened its collaboration with the household guru, who has agreed to serve as the company's official strategic advisor.
The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company introduced Stewart's product line of hemp-derived wellness supplements in 2020 under a collaboration with Marquee Brands, building on her prior involvement with the company. The company welcomed Stewart in 2019 as part of the deal with Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Since then, Stewart has been advising the company on developing its line of CBD products.
To round up her offering of CBD products, Stewart introduced a line of CBD treats for pets last year.
Photo: Courtesy of Canopy Growth Corporation
