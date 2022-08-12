Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ascend Wellness, Berner's Cookies, Verano, Khiron, & EmporaPharma

Ascend Wellness Begins Operations At Third New Jersey Dispensary

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator opened its Fort Lee, New Jersey dispensary for medical patients. Ascend Fort Lee is located at 461 West Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024.

Ascend Fort Lee is the Company's third Ascend dispensary in the state, located in a prime position directly across the Hudson River from New York City and accessible to many major highways and thoroughfares in New Jersey. Ascend Fort Lee features over 3,400 sq ft of dispensary floor space and ample parking. The new location will offer Ascend's full menu of high-quality flower, edibles, vapes and more to all medical patients from 10 am to 8 pm daily. Patients will also be able to place their orders online.

"We are proud to deepen our roots in the Garden State and serve even more patients and customers across northern New Jersey," stated Frank Perullo, president and co-founder of Ascend Wellness Holdings. "Our Fort Lee location has been built to accommodate increasing demand and efficiently serve all customers with the ability to scale for adult use this fall. The Ascend team is grateful for the support of the New Jersey cannabis community and looks forward to welcoming patients from Fort Lee and beyond."

International Cannabis Brand Cookies Opens Its First Florida-Based Dispensary in Miami

Cookies confirmed its much-anticipated debut in Florida’s medical cannabis market Thursday with the opening of Cookies Miami, the brand’s 52nd dispensary, in a location convenient to the airport and downtown. The new 3,100 square-foot location will host a unique menu featuring Cookies’ highly sought-after genetics and custom Cookies SF local reserve merchandise.

“The amount of love and hype around our first opening in Florida is overwhelming; I haven’t felt this kind of energy in a while,” said Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “We really took our time to dial in the quality of our flower and extracts, and I couldn’t be prouder of the product we are releasing to the market on Saturday.”

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 13, Cookies will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m., followed by a meet-and-greet with Berner at 9 a.m.

Cookies Miami is located at 8303 SW 40th St. (Bird Road) and is open seven days a week—9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Verano Opens MÜV Palatka, It’s 55th Florida Location

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF announced the grand opening of MÜV Palatka, scheduled for Friday, August 12, marking the MSO's 55th Florida dispensary and 109th nationwide. MÜV Palatka, located at 850 S Moody Rd, Suite 151, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

“MÜV Palatka adds another convenient location for Northeast Florida patients to access our suite of premium cannabis products while experiencing our patient-centric hospitality,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We are excited to continue growing our presence in the Palatka area and look forward to welcoming patients at MÜV Palatka for years to come.”

Medical Cannabis Company Khiron Opens Brazil's First Zerenia Clinic

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRN KHRNF (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, is confirmed the opening of Brazil's first Zerenia clinic in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro. The clinic is located at Vinicius de Moraes 201 Ipanema, with an initial top capacity of 23,000 patient consults per year. Khiron's Zerenia Rio clinic will be the first of its kind in Brazil.

"Brazil continues to experience exponential growth in prescribing doctors and demand for medical cannabis products by patients. ZereniaTM Rio, is positioned as a comprehensive and humanized pioneer in patient health service and prevention to improve the quality of life of Brazilian families," stated Dr. Eduardo Faveret, medical director for Zerenia Rio clinic. "We have assembled a multidisciplinary medical team that covers diverse medical cannabis specialties and treatments, which makes our Zerenia™ Rio clinic unique in Brazil."

EmporaPharma Opens Its First Walk-in Store In Quebec, Canada

EmporaPharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in the production and store-front retail sales of medical cannabinoids, announced Tuesday the opening of its first franchise store at 495 rue Labelle in St-Jérôme, Québec.

The purpose of EmporaPharma stores is to present the most complete line-up of medical cannabinoids available under one roof. EmporaPharma is a recipient of numerous Health Canada cannabis licenses, which legally enable Empora's core activities of medical cannabis production, pharma R&D, transformation and brick & mortar retail sales.

