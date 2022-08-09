This Psychedelics Company Is Setting Up An Equity Program For Up To $35M In Shares

Cybin Inc. CYBN CYBN has launched an at-the-market (ATM) equity program through which it will issue and sell up to $35 million in common shares in the company’s capital, from the treasury to the public.
Cybin’s shares distributions will be handled through agents Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. The biopharmaceutical company plans to use the net proceeds from these sales for growth opportunities and working capital ventures.
All shares sold under this program will be traded in transactions deemed to be “at-the-market” distributions (also known as “shelf distributions”), directly through any “marketplace” upon which Cybin’s shares are listed, quoted or traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.
The new program will become effective until the earlier of the issuance and the sale of all the shares issuable following the program and August 5, 2023, unless it is earlier concluded. Cybin reserves itself the right to determine the volume and timing of the distributions under the new program.
The ATM Program is being established on a prospectus supplement dated August 8, 2022 to Cybin’s short-form base shelf prospectus of July 5, 2021, which is filed with the securities commissions all throughout Canada. The supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as part of a registration statement declared effective on October 8, 2021.
Photo Courtesy of Pexels.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.