Tulsi Gabbard Knocks Kamala Harris Over Hypocrisy Around Brittney Griner: What About Non-Celebs Imprisoned In US?

Democratic representative for Hawaii and former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard blasted VP Kamala Harris over ‘hypocrisy.’
While Harris has been criticizing Russia for imprisoning WNBA player Brittney Grinner for marijuana possession charges, Gabbard said Harris did the same thing during her time as attorney general in California.
"Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as attorney general in California…she kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences to use them as free slave labor yet at the same time these very same people are condemning other countries for doing the exact same thing," Gabbard told Fox News host Will Cain.
Olympian and NBA champion Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges, and sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony. During the trial, Griner pleaded guilty, and her defense centered on the fact that she is a registered medical marijuana patient in her home state, who packed in a hurry and accidentally brought medical cannabis in Russia.
After the verdict was read, President Joe Biden said that the nine-year sentence was “unacceptable.”
Harris tweeted the following post, “With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately. @POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly."
Gabbard was triggered by Harris’ tweet mostly because the vice president expressed outrage for the Griner case, and not for people imprisoned in the U.S. over similar non-violent marijuana charges.
"Where is your outrage for your fellow Americans who are sitting in prison today here in the United States of America for minor marijuana violations," Gabbard said. "How come you are not fighting as hard for them to be returned home and reunited with their families as you are for Brittney Griner?"
Gabbard pointed out that Harris and the Biden administration are spreading the message that the rich and celebrities are receiving special treatment for marijuana-related crimes.
Elon Musk Seems To Agree
Griner's case received a lot of attention from people across all industries, both in the public spotlight and not. About a week ago, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared his thoughts, which are in line with Gabbarad’s arguments against Harris.
“Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?” Musk tweeted.
The pressure on the Biden administration came from politicians as well. A bipartisan resolution calling for her immediate release was introduced in the United States Senate in July.
What’s Next
The two countries are now considering a prisoner swap – Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Photo: Benzinga Edit; Sources: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore, Lawrence Jackson, and Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.