Verano Opening MÜV Tampa Himes, Its 54th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening MÜV Tampa Himes on August 5, the company’s 54th Florida dispensary and 108th nationwide. MÜV Tampa Himes, located at 4820 South Himes Avenue, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

MÜV Tampa Himes is the fourth MÜV retail location in Tampa, with storefronts on Dale Mabry, Preserve Walk Lane and West Kennedy. Tampa is the third largest city in Florida, with a population of over 385,0002.

“MÜV Tampa Himes, our newest storefront in Tampa, brings us to a total of six retail locations throughout Hillsborough County, a community that continues to experience significant growth,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “With Tampa having the third largest population in Florida, we’re grateful for the opportunity to reach more medical cannabis patients and welcome them to MÜV’s patient-centric hospitality.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for browsing of their product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

