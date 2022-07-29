Verano Approved To Launch Adult Use Cannabis Sales At Zen Leaf Neptune In New Jersey

Verano Holdings Corp.’s VRNOF VRNO Zen Leaf Neptune location in New Jersey has received all required approvals from municipal and state officials to commence adult use sales. The company expects Zen Leaf Neptune to open for adult use customers in the near future, following the obtainment of its adult use license from the state.

Zen Leaf Neptune is located at 2100 NJ-66, just two miles from Jersey Shore beaches and popular landmarks including the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Upon the reception of its adult use license, Zen Leaf Neptune will hold a grand opening event to celebrate the kickoff of adult use cannabis sales with product specials, Zen Leaf and Verano merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and an overhead flying Zen Leaf blimp that will greet customers on arrival. Zen Leaf Neptune will continue to service its medical cannabis patients upon the launch of adult use sales, and to best ensure safe and speedy access, will offer dedicated hours and point-of-sale stations to New Jersey patients.

Zen Leaf Neptune follows the company’s two additional New Jersey Zen Leaf dispensaries in Lawrence Township and Elizabeth that launched adult use sales on April 21, 2022, when Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari and other distinguished guests visited Zen Leaf Elizabeth to commemorate the end of cannabis prohibition in the Garden State. Business hours at Zen Leaf Neptune are Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; at the commencement of adult use sales, the first hour of business will exclusively be reserved for medical patients only. The dispensary will also be open exclusively for medical patients only on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk, lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

Verano Opening MÜV Port Charlotte, Its 53rd Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Verano Opening MÜV Sebring, Its 52nd Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Coming To Illinois This July