Verano Approved To Launch Adult Use Cannabis Sales At Zen Leaf Neptune In New Jersey

Verano Holdings Corp.’s VRNOF VRNO Zen Leaf Neptune location in New Jersey has received all required approvals from municipal and state officials to commence adult use sales. The company expects Zen Leaf Neptune to open for adult use customers in the near future, following the obtainment of its adult use license from the state.
Zen Leaf Neptune is located at 2100 NJ-66, just two miles from Jersey Shore beaches and popular landmarks including the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Upon the reception of its adult use license, Zen Leaf Neptune will hold a grand opening event to celebrate the kickoff of adult use cannabis sales with product specials, Zen Leaf and Verano merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and an overhead flying Zen Leaf blimp that will greet customers on arrival. Zen Leaf Neptune will continue to service its medical cannabis patients upon the launch of adult use sales, and to best ensure safe and speedy access, will offer dedicated hours and point-of-sale stations to New Jersey patients.
Zen Leaf Neptune follows the company’s two additional New Jersey Zen Leaf dispensaries in Lawrence Township and Elizabeth that launched adult use sales on April 21, 2022, when Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari and other distinguished guests visited Zen Leaf Elizabeth to commemorate the end of cannabis prohibition in the Garden State. Business hours at Zen Leaf Neptune are Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; at the commencement of adult use sales, the first hour of business will exclusively be reserved for medical patients only. The dispensary will also be open exclusively for medical patients only on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk, lindsayfox via Pixabay
Related News
Verano Opening MÜV Port Charlotte, Its 53rd Cannabis Dispensary In Florida
Verano Opening MÜV Sebring, Its 52nd Cannabis Dispensary In Florida
High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Coming To Illinois This July
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.