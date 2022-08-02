Can Cannabis Cafes Revive Pandemic-Destroyed Tourism In Thailand? Some Agree, Other Don't

In 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize medical marijuana. Some four years later, it took those cannabis regulations to the next level and became the first in the region to decriminalize marijuana.

Soon thereafter, Thailand was facing harsh criticism, mostly for the lack of cannabis regulations.

The newest cannabis-related trend in Thailand is related to reviewing its tourism industry. Several days ago, cannabis cafe RG420 opened in Kaho San, an area of Bangkok often visited by backpackers. The cafe is already attracting lots of customers, reported Reuters.

This is not the first café of this type to open in Thailand since the country decriminalized the plant in June. This is just another way for the country and its residents to breathe life back into Thailand’s pandemic-destroyed tourism sector.

The number of visitors dropped to 2 million in the first half of 2022 from nearly 40 million in 2019. RG420’s owner, Ong-ard Panyachatiraksa, and others like him believe that marijuana-focused cafes can play a key role in the push to restore Thailand’s tourism industry. Before the Covid pandemic, this industry accounted for around 12% of GDP in the country. Panyachatiraksa claims to have hundreds of customers in the cafe every day, which is why he plans to open more locations.

"Europeans, Japanese, Americans – they are looking for Thai Sativa," Ong-ard told Reuters, referring to the cannabis strain. "Cannabis and tourism are a match."

Some don’t support the idea, arguing that tourism advertising should be centered around medical marijuana.

"The law does not cover recreational cannabis use... and so tourism promotion is focused on medical (aspects)," the national tourism authority's Deputy Governor, Siripakorn Cheawsamoot said.

New cannabis rules and regulations are projected to be completed in September. It remains to be seen how they'll affect cannabis cafes.

Photo: Benzinga Edit Sources: Maksim Goncharenok and Pixabay by Pexels, Kindel Media by Pixabay