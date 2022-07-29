Texas GOP Voters Support Medical Cannabis Treatment For Chronic Pain, New Survey Shows

Survey conducted by Baselice & Associates, Inc revealed that 64% of Republican primary voters in Texas favor legalizing medical marijuana prescribed by a physician for serious medical conditions. The survey also found that 72% of Republican primary voters in Texas favored allowing physicians to prescribe medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids for treating chronic pain patients.

Michael Baselice of Baselice & Associates, Inc stated, "These survey results show that large majorities of Texas Republicans favor the use of medical marijuana for serious medical conditions, including for the treatment of patients with chronic pain."

75% of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2020 involved an opioid, according to the Center for Disease Control. In Texas, the Texas Medical Association reported an 18% increase in drug overdoses from 2020 to 2021.

"I was prescribed six pharmaceutical drugs, including opioids, following my cancer treatment. By accessing medical cannabis, I didn't have to use any of them," stated Dorothy Paredes, a three-time cancer survivor and Austin resident. "Medical cannabis drastically reduced my post-treatment symptoms and aided my healing process—including helping me manage loss of appetite, pain and nausea. I want every Texan experiencing these symptoms to have access to safe, legitimate alternatives to opioids."

Currently, the Texas Compassionate Use Program (CUP) does not include chronic pain in its list of eligible conditions. Instead, physicians typically use over-the-counter pain relievers and opiates to treat pain. Eligible CUP patients include Texans diagnosed with cancer, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, seizure disorders, spasticity, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, and incurable neurodegenerative disorders.

Texas Original, one of Texas' three licensed medical cannabis providers, contributed to the survey questions.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

