Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients.

TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea.

Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a trial with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) patients to evaluate the product’s efficacy and onset as well as the overall patient experience. The majority of the study’s participants use medical cannabis to counteract pain, insomnia and anxiety—prominent symptoms that many PTSD as well as cancer patients experience.

“The feedback from our patients and physicians about Texas Original's 20 mg gummies has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “Patients are experiencing smooth, lasting effects with a quicker onset and are leaving their heavy, traditional pharmaceuticals behind.”

Trial participants unanimously reported symptom alleviation with TXOG’s 20 mg gummies. Patients particularly noted the product’s efficiency—enabling them to ingest less product to reach their prescribed amounts of THC faster—as well as the duration of relief. Participants also reported a stimulated appetite and an overall calming effect.

“We will continue to listen to the state’s physicians, our patients as well as our Medical Advisory Board to further evolve our suite of medical cannabis products,” Denton continued. “To those suffering from PTSD, cancer and other qualifying conditions throughout Texas: Reach out to the Texas Original team to discover how you can access medical cannabis today.”

TXOG’s gummy, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery, for pick-up at TXOG’s dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient pick-up locations in North Austin, Addison, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

Photo: Courtesy of Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation