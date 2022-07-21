MedPharm Cannabis Research In Alzheimer's Disease Gets Funding

MedPharm Research’s proposal, which was submitted to the FY23 Cannabis Research Opportunity at the Colorado State University Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR), titled “Isolation and pharmacological evaluation of phytocannabinoids for Alzheimer’s disease,” has been selected for funding.

Scoring of the proposal was organized into six categories: significance, approach, broader impacts, environment, data analysis, and environment. Reviewers from the ICR review panel concluded that the likelihood of the project to succeed is high, adding that minor cannabinoids is an area where more research is needed.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are projected to grow to 13.9 million, nearly 3.3 percent of the population in 2060. Brains of people with Alzheimer’s show neurodegeneration and high levels of oxidative stress and inflammation.

“The study results will allow MedPharm to further develop innovative, bioavailable, and bioequivalent dosage forms. These are important elements in support of investigational new drugs (INDs) and new drug applications (NDAs) for future FDA-approved products,” stated Scott Karolchyk, MS, RPh, director of formulation and development.

The phytocannabinoid CBD has neuroprotective, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Other studies have shown that CBD has been shown to be effective in vivo, making the phytocannabinoid an interesting candidate for novel therapeutic interventions in Alzheimer’s therapy, especially because there are no psychoactive or cognition-impairing properties, thus adding to the significance of the MedPharm study.

Anticipated start date of the project is October 1, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire