Medical Marijuana Edibles Will Be Available In Minnesota Starting August

Starting August 1, 2022, Minnesota’s Patients registered in the Medical Cannabis Program will be eligible to buy gummies and chews from medical cannabis dispensaries across the state.

Registered patients who are interested in these medical marijuana edibles can make an early appointment with medical cannabis dispensary pharmacist to become pre-approved before receiving their cannabis products. It is recommended to schedule the appointment before August 1.

“The state’s medical cannabis program continues to respond to the needs of patients, and gummies and chews may be useful options for those who may have difficulty swallowing pills or tablets, do not want to smoke medical cannabis, or don’t like the taste of other forms of medicine,” said Jan Malcolm from the Minnesota Commissioner of Health.

Recently, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy regulated some hemp-derived edible cannabinoid products. However, these edibles are separated from the above-authorized cannabis products.

Under the normative of the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program, consultations are required when a patient changes the type of medical cannabis they receive. Currently, medical cannabis manufacturers are scheduling the consultations. Patients interested can visit the Green Goods or RISE dispensaries' website for more information.

Moreover, the Minnesota Department of Health's annual petition and comment process solicits public input on potential qualifying medical conditions and drug delivery methods for the Medical Cannabis Program and this year is accepting petitions through July 31.

Individuals interested in becoming a patient of the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program must be certified by a participating healthcare professional for at least one of 17 qualifying medical conditions.

According to the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Panel, since its launch in 2015, enrollment in the program has steadily increased.

