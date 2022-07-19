Botanical Ingredient Producer Linnea SA Celebrates 40 Years

The global cannabinoid market is projected to grow from $28.26 billion in 2021 to $197.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate, CAGR, of 32.04%. One mature and seasoned company that entered the market in 2016 is Linnea SA.

This year marks Linnea’s 40th anniversary manufacturing high quality natural botanical ingredients for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and dietary supplement industries. Linnea produces high quality botanical ingredients like Bilberry, Ginkgo Biloba, Red Clover, 5 HTP, HMR Lignan™, Vinpocetine, Vincamine, and Butylscopolamine at their GMP-certified facility in Ticino, Switzerland. Since 2016 Linnea Cannabinoids has been focusing on delivering non-psychoactive cannabinoids like Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG). Linnea was the first company worldwide to get a GMP certificate for a CBD extract in 2016.

The benefits of established pharmaceutical companies like Linnea taking root in the cannabinoid industry are of immense importance to product manufacturers and, by extension, the people they serve. The use of truly high quality and standardized ingredients in cannabinoid products will set brands apart at this stage in the industry’s evolution. Delivering a reliable, consistent, and beneficial consumer experience by utilizing trustworthy ingredients like Linnea’s will generate long term patient and doctor loyalty. When patients have a product with ingredients that are standardized they get the same exact cannabinoids, dose, stability and benefits each time they use the product. This is essential for consumers and patients utilizing cannabis as medicine as they need products recommended by their doctors that can have a consistent reliable effect.

One major developing contribution to the cannabinoid-infused product space pertains to an increase in quality control and standardization. Since 2016, Linnea has helped pave the way in research, standardization, and a pharmaceutical-level of quality for the emerging global cannabis industry. Their CBD is available as a GMP-certified full spectrum extract and a 99% pure isolate. Their newest product is a standardized full spectrum CBG extract that is available for the food and cosmetics market and their CBG for the pharmaceutical market is under development.

It is rare to find a company that has decades of experience producing botanical ingredients that is now producing a GMP-certified pharmaceutical-grade CBD for the cannabinoid industry.

Another major opportunity presented by established global companies in the cannabinoid industry relates to setting operation standards on critical issues such as sustainability. Linnea has tremendous respect for the environment in its processes, practicing extreme precision

and commitment to innovation and research. The company also participates in a local sustainability project that has positive social impact on the local people and community. They partner with local farmers in a biogas installation facility converting organic biomass waste into energy and providing electricity for hundreds of homes in their local area of Switzerland.

The creation and merging of a truly global cannabinoid industry leveraging the best ingredients, products and people from different parts of the world is one of the most important benefits for businesses, customers, doctors, and patients. New emerging cannabinoid markets are continuing to grow and Europe has seen some of the most growth recently. Prohibition Partners estimate that the European cannabis market, where Linnea is based, will be worth €403.4 million by the end of 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 67.4% from 2021 to reach €3.2 billion by 2025.

Currently Germany has a robust medical cannabis and CBD market. And many European countries are joining Germany in creating regulations that allow patients to access valuable cannabinoids like CBD to be used for medical treatment. Countries in Asia like Thailand and Australia have also created a robust medical cannabis and CBD market and in Japan CBD products are widely sold in the food market. In many Latin American countries as well CBD is offered as standardized registered pharmaceutical products.

With the growth of these markets comes increased demand for truly standardized high quality cannabinoid ingredients. Linnea currently sells its botanical ingredients to over 70 countries and serves over 250 large business clients, including some of the most trusted finished product producers in the cannabinoid industry.

It is ultimately medical patients globally that will be the beneficiaries of the industry’s maturation and rapid growth. Having established seasoned pharmaceutical companies like Linnea in the cannabis industry creates substantially more standardization, quality, transparency, stability, and reliability for businesses, patients and consumers.