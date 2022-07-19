e2e Pharma Expanding Manufacturing Facility, Offering End-To-End Co-Pack Services For CBD And Non-CBD Brands

e2e Pharma, a private label end-to-end manufacturer for CBD and non-CBD branded topicals and ingestibles that are sold direct to consumers online and through nationwide retail chains, is expanding the company’s fully operational, 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with four clean rooms and warehousing.

e2e’s GMP-certified manufacturing facility will help create 12-15 different white and private label form factors for brands, including topicals such as lotions, creams, balms, non-aerosol sprays and roll-ons, and ingestibles such as gummies, softgels and tinctures. The facility is able to accommodate on average about 100,000 units/week per one shift.

“We understand the game that our clients are playing, and are well-positioned to offer them the high-quality end-to-end service that their audience is asking for,” stated Shannon Bard, founder of e2e. “Our team has more than 30 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space, and by bringing this sophisticated approach, we understand that sellers need the products to be well-made, safe, efficacious, and delivered on time in order to be attractive to their retail partners.”

e2e products are distributed nationally through the top brands in retail, and products see food and drug placement at stores and mega-retail store chains nationwide like CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Kroger KR, and Dollar General DG. e2e also offers drop shipping directly to clients’ customers.

Bard continued: “Branding and third party production can be hard to find, and even harder to be done right. e2e is a trusted partner; as evidenced by the fact that we’re currently producing products for today’s dominant CBD brands in retail.”

In addition to CBD, e2e also produces non-CBD branded products through its white and private label services, including plant-based and plant-adaptogen health and wellness products, topicals, ingestibles, and beauty products. e2e’s goal is to continue to diversify its client base and manufacture end-to-end product solutions for a wide variety of global brands.

Photo by CBD Infos on Unsplash