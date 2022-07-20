Protect Assets And Stand Out In Cannabis Investment: Don't Miss Michael Hennessey At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC) is coming to the great city of Chicago on September 13-14, 2022.

As part of our lineup of amazing speakers, we're pleased to have Michael Hennessey the Vice President & National Cannabis Practice Leader at IMA Financial Group, Inc. (IMA). Based in California, Mr. Hennessey leads business development and client service efforts across the United States.

What's IMA Financial Group?

IMA Financial Group is an independent, employee-owned insurance broker specializing in property/casualty insurance, employee benefits, and wholesale brokerage and wealth management.

Before working in IMA, Michael F. Hennessey was Assistant Vice President of Client Services for the ABD team serving the cannabis space in addition to technology, real estate, and life sciences enterprises.

During the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Hennessey was asked how IMA makes a difference in the market. He said, “We have a new product called Complex Risk & Captive Management which allows cannabis owners to own an insurance company and is the first one in the country. This is a vehicle that met allows profit to go back to the cannabis owners and operators.”

IMA Taking Care Of User Experience And Digital-native Companies

Recently, IMA Financial Group (IMA) and, Parametrix Insurance (Parametrix) - the provider of parametric cloud downtime insurance - announced they had entered into a partnership to help more companies protect themselves and their customers against losses from cloud downtime.

"Digital-native companies have become integral to society, and our clients must maintain uptime of their platforms to provide the best user experience. Through our partnership with Parametrix, we can add risk mitigation measures from the leader in cloud downtime insurance to protect our clients from outages," said Garrett Droege, IMA Financial Group Director of Innovation and Strategy.

“We have a shared goal of achieving a seamless experience for clients facing increasingly complex risk," said Yonatan Hatzor, co-founder and CEO of Parametrix.

“IMA is creating a new future for insurance brokerages with its investment in the people and technology that deliver the best for clients,” said Lauren Karagozian, the new Colorado Market President, remaining in a leadership role with the company.

There is no doubt that IMA's purpose is to provide customized solutions for their client's unique needs.

