Agrify Reveals Changes To The Board Of Directors And Executive Leadership Team

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

“We are excited to announce these important leadership changes as we continue to make significant progress on our growth strategy and achieving our goal of becoming the most vertically integrated solution provider in the cannabis industry,” stated Raymond Chang , CEO and chairman of the board of Agrify.

Thomas Massie , the company’s former president and COO, has departed Agrify and resigned from the Agrify board of directors in order to pursue other business opportunities.

Chris Benyo , who joined Agrify in January 2022 and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager for Agrify’s extraction division, has been promoted to the newly created role of chief revenue officer in which he will oversee all of the company’s revenue streams and growth efforts.

Stuart Wilcox , who is the former COO of Curaleaf CURLF, a leading medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States, and who, served as an independent director on Agrify’s board of directors and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee, has been named the company’s COO. Wilcox stepped down from the Agrify board as a director concurrently with his appointment as COO.

Max Holtzman , who currently serves as operations director at Ocean 14 Capital , and who previously served as the senior advisor to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, has been appointed to Agrify’s board of directors as an independent director.

Agrify Corporation AGFY revealed a number of leadership changes to further support the company’s growth initiatives.

