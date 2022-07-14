House Lawmakers Filed Cannabis Protection Amendments For Veterans And Folks Living In Federally Assisted Housing

House lawmakers recently introduced new amendments to a series of cannabis laws to fund parts of the federal government for the coming year, reported Marijuana Moment.

Considering that doctors are allowed to fill out recommendations for patients who want to participate in state cannabis programs, one of the bipartisan proposals refers to blocking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from preventing military veterans that using medical cannabis.

In addition, other amendments would prohibit the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) enforces a ban on state-legal cannabis activity for those folks who live in federally assisted housing.

Moreover, another bipartisan proposal would transfer funds from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the National Forest System to “support enforcement and remediation of illegal marijuana trespass grow sites on federal land.”

Recently, House Appropriations Committee leaders included cannabis and psychedelic provisions in spending bills and accompanying reports for various federal agencies.

The Safe Harbor Act by Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) and the Equal Access for Veterans Act by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Lee concern the bill that funds VA.

"There is a growing body of evidence regarding the beneficial uses of medical cannabis as a treatment for PTSD and chronic pain, two terrible conditions that affect many of our veterans," Joyce said.

“If a state has made it legal as Ohio has, the federal government shouldn't prevent a veteran from accessing it, especially if a VA doctor believes the treatment is right for their patient. I am proud that my fellow co-chairs are joining me in leading this effort, showing that there is strong bipartisan support behind allowing greater access to medical cannabis for veterans, and encouraging the Rules Committee to rule on our amendment in order," Joyce added.

Blumenauer's Veterans Equal Access Act language was also filed in order to be considered as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Recently, representatives Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Blumenauer, and Lee, who focused on Housing and Urban Development's marijuana policies, posted a couple of amendments. One would provide housing protections for medical marijuana patients, while the other would broadly cover the (indiscriminate) use of state-legal marijuana in federally assisted housing.

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development should not be allowed to remove people from their homes or otherwise punish them if they follow the marijuana laws of their jurisdictions,” Norton said. “More and more states are moving toward legalization of marijuana, especially of medical marijuana. It is time for HUD to allow marijuana in federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where it is legal, particularly where medical marijuana is legal. Nobody should be evicted for following the law and the advice of their doctors.”

“Norton also sent a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge asking her to use executive discretion to not enforce the prohibition on marijuana in federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where marijuana is legal,” reads a press release.

Image By Benzinga