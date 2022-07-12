Nextleaf Launches Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L, a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts including vapes and oils, launched its new CBD 3:1 vape under the prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold.

The company's technology stack enables the transformation of industrial hemp biomass into CBD distillate purified to be free of wax, chlorophyll, and residual pesticides.

Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape is launching as a 1-gram format in the company's signature Berry Lemonade flavor. The new CBD 3:1 Vape will build off the success of the Glacial Gold Session THC Vape and Anytime 1:1 Vape.

The company expects the Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape to be available first in the British Columbia market this summer, and nationally through medical cannabis distribution partners. The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch is responsible for the wholesale distribution of cannabis to private retailers in British Columbia and is the public retailer of cannabis throughout the province under the brand 'BC Cannabis Stores'.

"We are excited to build on the legacy of the Glacial Gold brand with our new vape product that fills a gap for consumers looking for a CBD vape that doesn't crystalize and clog like many of the vapes on the market," stated Nextleaf co-founder and CEO Paul Pedersen. "With Nextleaf's multi-patented extraction and distillation technology, we are able to control the quality and price of cannabinoid ingredients and position the Glacial Gold brand as a price-point value leader in all distillate focused product categories."

Glacial Gold CBD products are manufactured using Canadian hemp flower processed at Nextleaf Labs in Greater Vancouver, B.C. Additionally, all Glacial Gold products are developed through the company's extensive sensory evaluation program.

Nextleaf sets monthly record for kilos sold to licensed manufacturing partners

During the month of June 2022, Nextleaf sold more than 100 kilograms of high-purity distilled THC and CBD ingredients to long-term and new partners. The company onboarded five new partners during the month. Cannabis distillate produced by Nextleaf's ingredient processing technology will power more than 15 brands throughout the Canadian market this summer.

Photo: Courtesy of Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

