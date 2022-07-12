OTC Markets Group Upgrades Cryomass Technologies To OTCQX

Cryomass Technologies Inc. CRYM, a company preparing to manufacture and operate field-mobile equipment for the handling of harvested cannabis, hemp and other high-value plant material, has qualified to trade on the OTC Markets Group Inc.’s OTCM OTCQX Best Market. Cryomass Technologies Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Cryomass Technologies Inc. begins trading on July 12 on OTCQX under the symbol “CRYM”.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Christian Noël, Cryomass CEO, stated, “We are pleased to reach this important milestone, as OTCQX is the highest tier of the OTC markets. Of more than 12,000 securities traded on the OTC Markets, about 650 (as of June 30, 2022) have met the requirements for trading on the OTCQX Best Market. The upgrade to the OTCQX will increase Cryomass’s accessibility to U.S. investors and will allow our shareholders to trade more effectively. This also reflects our continued commitment to responsible corporate governance.”

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying