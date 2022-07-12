Curaleaf's Select Brand Launches 'The Farmer's Select' Program

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s CURLF CURA Select brand has launched "The Farmer's Select" program, an ongoing series of limited-edition collaborations with licensed legacy farmers and diverse operators in California. In celebration of launch, Select's second Elite Live collaboration is now available across the state in partnership with Delighted Farms, a state-of-the-art indoor farm managed by a team of legacy California growers.

The Farmer's Select program reaffirms Curaleaf's commitment to providing premium products to consumers while uplifting smaller craft operators across the Golden State. Select initiated its first Elite Live collaboration in April 2022 with Sonoma Hills Farm, a Sun+Earth certified cannabis farm nestled on 60-acres in Sonoma Valley. The limited-edition product line sold out in under two weeks and the partnership's success empowered Curaleaf to explore more ways to support craft genetics grown by farmers engrained in California's cannabis culture.

Select's latest product collaboration transforms Delighted Farms' limited-batch cannabis flower into the Select Elite Live Oil. The limited-edition product line is now available at dispensaries across California in three strains including Napali Sunrise (Sativa), Frozen Gushers (Hybrid) and Gas Pie (Indica).

"On behalf of the Select brand, we are proud to launch The Farmer's Select program and reaffirm our commitment to creating an equitable cannabis industry where all can participate and hopefully, partner together to strengthen the industry," stated Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "This one-of-a-kind program not only connects cannabis industry leaders, but it also highlights skills of innovative growers, talented extractors and other vital figures that power California's cannabis ecosystem."

The Select Elite Live Delighted Farms collaboration is now available at dispensaries across California while supplies last.

Photo: Courtesy of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

