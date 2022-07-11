Tilt Holdings And Shinnecock Indian Nation Break Ground On Historic, Tribally-Owned Cannabis Enterprise In Long Island, NY

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF and the Shinnecock Indian Nation began construction on Little Beach Harvest, a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary located on Shinnecock tribal territory in Southampton, N.Y.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday on Montauk Highway, the site of the future dispensary. Attendees included the Shinnecock Nation’s Council of Trustees and chairman Bryan Polite, the Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division, tribal members as well as TILT’s COO, Dana Arvidson and CFO Brad Hoch. New York state and local officials were in attendance.

This wholly tribal-owned cannabis operation is the result of a unique partnership between TILT and the Shinnecock Nation and the culmination of six years of lobbying, outreach, development and planning.

Through a joint venture with the Shinnecock’s cannabis economic development firm Conor Green, TILT is financing, building and providing management services to support Little Beach Harvest with two major components of the vertical operation: the dispensary and cultivation facility, the former expected to be completed by early Q1 2023 and the cannabis cultivation facility to ready by year-end. There are also plans for a wellness and consumption lounge.

“I am thrilled to start construction on such an important project for the Shinnecock Nation,” said Shinnecock Nation chairman Bryan Polite. “Little Beach Harvest has been working hard with our partner, TILT Holdings, to ensure a first-class dispensary for the New York market. This construction kick-off is a step forward for the Shinnecock Nation and I am excited to be a part of such an amazing journey.”

TILT’s COO was equally moved by the groundbreaking.

“It’s incredible to think that we gathered here almost a year ago to announce our partnership. Now, we return to the Shinnecock Nation’s sovereign land to kick off construction, which is truly a substantial milestone in our journey to create social equity for the Shinnecock Nation,” stated Arvidson.

The Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division will regulate all operations for each component according to tribal cannabis laws.

The New Dispensary's Mission

For thousands of years, the people of the Shinnecock Nation, a federally recognized tribe, have been leaders in environmental stewardship. In view of the tribe's respect for plant medicine, Little Beach Harvest's mission is to provide "access to an alternative, natural way of healing in a way that suits the needs of its customers. Drawing on the Shinnecock Nation’s vast knowledge of plant medicines and natural healing modalities, the dispensary is expected to offer a broad array of cannabis products."

Photo: Shinnecock website