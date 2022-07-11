California Supports Sustainable Cannabis Growers With $1.7M In Grants

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), through its Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP), awarded over $1.7 million to assist qualified cannabis cultivators. Through this, marijuana growers will be able to obtain their annual license and promote sustainable cultivation practices.

In this first CDFW award round, cannabis cultivators can get funds through eligible entities, including non-profits, government agencies, or tribes. “CDFW Awards First Funds From Qualified Cultivator Grant Program,” announced CDFW on Twitter.

In addition, CRGP released the Qualified Cultivator Funding Opportunity in August of 2021 with $6 million available. The solicitation will be open until April 2023.

“Sun + Earth - a cultivation certification organization - was awarded $395,643 for planning and capacity building to support sustainable cultivation practices for their cannabis cultivator community,” reads the CDFW official announcement.

These grants, besides allowing cultivators to get licenses, support sustainability projects focused on land restoration and conservation.

Moreover, the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District (MCRCD) was awarded $1,388,181 for water conservation projects in the South Fork Eel River Watershed.

"The funds will focus on three cannabis cultivation sites and will be used to design and install three rainwater collection systems, perform irrigation infrastructure upgrades, develop and implement an invasive species management plan, install native, pollinator-friendly plants and prepare site-specific California Environmental Quality Act documentation required for cannabis cultivators," reads the CDFW announcement.

According to the CRGP Program, the qualified cultivator could follow three steps to obtain its grants: consultation, pre-application and full application. "The consultation process is optional but will allow staff and prospective applicants to discuss the proposed project’s applicability and eligibility. Applicants are required to submit a pre-application before being considered for the full application," concluded the official announcement.

“These are well-conceived and timely planning projects that will result in lasting benefits to fish and wildlife resources and the habitats they depend upon for survival,” said Sarah Paulson, acting cannabis program director. “Supporting these entities will help preserve California’s natural resources and pave the way for future cannabis farmers in the regulated market.”

Photo: Courtesy Of GreenForce Staffing On Unsplash