DJ Whoo Kid Partners With Mike Tyson On New Cannabis Venture To Launch Whoodini

New York’s DJ Whoo Kid is partnering with legendary boxer Mike Tyson to bring you a new strain of cannabis hitting the market in July. “Whoodini” is the latest venture from DJ Whoo Kid and is set to be released under Mike Tyson’s TYSON 2.0 brand. “Whoodini” will sponsor a social media campaign that will award participants $5,000 quarterly to the creator with the best video.

In addition to his new cannabis venture, DJ Whoo Kid is preparing to release two new singles: MNDS featuring Benny The Butcher, Dave East and Nasty C and HELL NAH featuring Travis Porter and Waka Flocka. He continues to tour the world, performing with artists at festivals and securing residencies at venues across the country. When he isn’t doing a show, you can catch him co-hosting on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin' Podcast.

DJ Whoo Kid Upcoming Show Dates

July 2 - Whoo Kid and Snoop Dogg at the Elias Beach Club @ Virgin Las Vegas

July 3 - Whoo Kid and Bryson Tiller at The Oxford , San Diego

July 9 - WTR – Tampa - WHOOkid and Friends

July 17 - Beach Club Montreal

July 22-24 - Rolling Loud Miami

July 29-31 - Ric Flair Roast Weekend Nashville

About DJ Whoo Kid

DJ Whoo Kid has been one of the most visible figures in post-millennial East Coast hip-hop. An exceptionally prolific mixtape DJ since the late '90s and a force behind 50 Cent's early-2000s mainstream infiltration -- he has hosted dozens of G-Unit Radio tapes alone -- he has fortified his enduring career as a radio host, interviewer, program director, and selector via terrestrial and satellite outlets. Additionally, he has toured the planet as a headliner and in support of high-profile MCs including 50 Cent and Waka Flocka Flame, and stepped into an executive role as CEO of Shadyville Entertainment.

