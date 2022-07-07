Former UFC And Strikeforce Champ Luke Rockhold Says He Uses Weed And Magic Mushrooms For Training And Relaxing

Luke Rockhold confessed in a recent interview with Submission Radio that after more than three years without competing and hoping to return against Paulo Costa at UFC 278, he decided to go for a change and use marijuana and mushrooms almost daily as part of his training routine.

He explained that he uses marijuana after training “to kind of isolate” and not do much of anything. “It just kind of hyper-focuses me on my goal and on a one-track mind.”

After that, he moves on to psilocybin mushrooms, which enhance his focus within that space. “It’s like, boom, branches me out. It hyper-focuses me on weed, for training, and then you take the mushrooms to expand your thought processes within that space.”

He also confessed that he does not keep track of when or how much he consumes.

“I take them when I run. You use them post-training. I use them for cardiovascular kind of focused training, I’d say. That’s my thing. You know, you just really analyze, digest what you’re doing, and it gives you perspective, a lot of perspective on your training,” he shared.

Apart from competition, Rockhold admitted that he dealt with alcohol issues. “I was definitely getting carried away, with my ‘retirement’ or whatever you want to call it. I’m an extremist. So, I like to have too much fun. But I know how to pull back. I’ve always had that ability, to pull things back and to focus on what really matters. Experiences in life, you’ve always gotta experience them all,” Rockhold said.

Photo Courtesy of Pixabay.