QQQ
-2.96
359.92
-0.83%
BTC/USD
-284.49
42079.64
-0.6715%
DIA
-3.79
351.93
-1.09%
SPY
-3.82
453.41
-0.85%
TLT
+ 2.11
126.57
+ 1.64%
GLD
+ 1.47
177.89
+ 0.82%

California Distribution Secured For Grapefruit's Cannabis Concentrate Brand 'Summit Boys'

byVuk Zdinjak
March 23, 2022 1:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
California Distribution Secured For Grapefruit's Cannabis Concentrate Brand 'Summit Boys'

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB:GPFT) has secured distribution in California for Summit Boys, a company-owned cannabis premiere concentrate brand. The distribution agreement was forged with Greenline Distribution of Monterey County, Cal.

Greenline, a cannabis cultivator and distributor based in Moss Landing,  is the creator of “Orange Tree” and “Bananimal” cannabis strains. The Greenline team has over 70 years of combined cannabis distribution experience and is distributing cannabis products throughout California.

“We are pleased that Grapefruit has partnered with Greenline to secure full-service distribution for its ‘Summit Boys’ brand in California. The highly experienced Summit Boys sales team provides hands-on service to Grapefruit retailers and is excited to distribute our new Summit Boys high-end concentrates, which include, ‘vanilla runtz diamonds,’ ‘sweeties live sugar,’ ‘sundae driver,’ ‘wedding cake live badders’ and ‘snowcap diamond sauce.’" Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder said. "We look forward to working with Greenline over the coming months to manufacture and distribute new and innovative Summit Boys concentrates.”

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Canna-Biotech Co. Grapefruit USA Signs Term Sheet With Dubai-Based Lender To Build GPFT 'Mothership'

Canna-Biotech Co. Grapefruit USA Signs Term Sheet With Dubai-Based Lender To Build GPFT 'Mothership'

California-based canna-biotech company Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) has executed a term sheet with the Al Habtoor Group, located in Dubai, UAE, to finance development of its 2-acre lot in the Coachillin’ Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, California, loca read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Mindset Pharma, Better Plant, NeonMind, Urban-Gro, Lowell Farms, Vext Science, Grapefruit USA

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Mindset Pharma, Better Plant, NeonMind, Urban-Gro, Lowell Farms, Vext Science, Grapefruit USA

Mindset Pharma Taps Dr. Joseph Gabriele To Advisory Board Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (PINK: MSSTF) has hired Dr. Joseph Gabriele, a molecular pharmacologist and co-founder of Delivra Corp., as a scientific advisor. read more