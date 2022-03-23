California Distribution Secured For Grapefruit's Cannabis Concentrate Brand 'Summit Boys'

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB:GPFT) has secured distribution in California for Summit Boys, a company-owned cannabis premiere concentrate brand. The distribution agreement was forged with Greenline Distribution of Monterey County, Cal.

Greenline, a cannabis cultivator and distributor based in Moss Landing, is the creator of “Orange Tree” and “Bananimal” cannabis strains. The Greenline team has over 70 years of combined cannabis distribution experience and is distributing cannabis products throughout California.

“We are pleased that Grapefruit has partnered with Greenline to secure full-service distribution for its ‘Summit Boys’ brand in California. The highly experienced Summit Boys sales team provides hands-on service to Grapefruit retailers and is excited to distribute our new Summit Boys high-end concentrates, which include, ‘vanilla runtz diamonds,’ ‘sweeties live sugar,’ ‘sundae driver,’ ‘wedding cake live badders’ and ‘snowcap diamond sauce.’" Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder said. "We look forward to working with Greenline over the coming months to manufacture and distribute new and innovative Summit Boys concentrates.”