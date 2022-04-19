Health Canada Approves Grapefruit USA's Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream For Sale

Grapefruit USA, Inc. GPFT, announced that its notice of new cannabis product (“NNCP”), filed with Health Canada on Jan. 11, 2022, was approved by Health Canada on March 21, 2022, under NNCP ID No. NP-V2EHUWO907. As a result, Grapefruit is now authorized to sell its patented Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD infused topical delivery cream to licensed retail outlets throughout Canada.

Grapefruit believes its Hourglass THC/CBD delivery cream will fundamentally change the way humans safely ingest THC, CBD and other cannabinoids to enjoy their holistic benefits without exposure to the dangers of smoking and/or orally ingesting THC, CBD and other cannabinoids. A simple application of Grapefruit’s Hourglass THC/CBD/cannabinoid cream is all that is needed for Hourglass users to obtain the full-body entourage effects and related benefits of THC, CBD and a wide array of other beneficial cannabinoids.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, stated, “Health Canada’s approval of our Hourglass THC/CBD/cannabinoid topical cream is an inflection point for us and establishes Grapefruit as one of the world’s leading multinational canna-biotechnology firms. The company will continue to emphasize utilizing our proprietary Hourglass technology to maximize the benefits of cannabinoids for our consumers while minimizing any negative side effects. Only Grapefruit and its authorized agents may manufacture, distribute or retail Hourglass technology-based products in the California and Canada markets, and no other cannabis products in the world measure up to Hourglass-based products. Sales of Hourglass-based products will commence in Canada as soon as possible. Furthermore, the company will be announcing further details of its previously announced acquisition of Diagnostic Lab Corporation in the near future.”

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash