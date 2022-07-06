NewLake Capital Partners Invests $50M Across Three Cannabis Cultivation Properties

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. NLCP, a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, invested $50 million across three properties, marking the full commitment of capital raised during the company’s initial public offering.

NewLake acquired two properties from a leading publicly-traded U.S. multi-state cannabis operator and amended its existing lease with another leading publicly-traded U.S. MSO to fund an already completed expansion. As of June 30, 2022, NewLake has approximately $28.7 million of unfunded commitments.

The two properties NewLake acquired include an approximately 38,000 square-foot operational cultivation facility in Pennsylvania for $14.5 million and an approximately 56,500 square-foot operational cultivation facility in Nevada, a new market for NewLake, for $13.6 million. NewLake is also providing an additional $750,000 for tenant improvements at the Pennsylvania property. NewLake’s $21.0 million investment in an existing operational cultivation facility funded an approximately 50,000 square foot expansion as well as other capital improvements at the site.

“We are excited to announce these transactions, where 98% of our capital commitment was funded at closing. Through these transactions, we have added a new publicly-traded MSO tenant partner, a new market to NewLake’s portfolio and taken advantage of built-in growth in our portfolio,” stated David Weinstein, NewLake’s CEO. “With capital available from our credit facility, we continue to have runway to invest in the U.S. cannabis industry.”

Related News

AFC Gamma And NewLake Capital Partners Both Increase Dividends

NewLake Capital Partners Enters Into A Revolving Credit Facility, Here Are The Details

NewLake Capital Partners Acquires Cultivation Property In Missouri For $34M