Ascend Wellness Shares Bought By CEO And Co-Founder Owned AGP

On July 1st AGP Partners, LLC, purchased 50,000 of class A common shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc AAWH AAWH in the open market for $2.05 per share followed by the purchase of 1,100 class A common shares for $1.90 per share on July 4th. AGP is an entity through which Abner Kurtin and Frank Perullo invest in Ascend.

Earlier this year, Abner Kurtin also elected to take all of his 2022 compensation, with the exception of certain healthcare and other benefits, as common stock in AWH.

"We are extremely confident in the trajectory of AWH," stated Abner Kurtin, CEO, chairman, and founder of Ascend. "We are using this market dislocation as an opportunity to make an additional purchase of stock. The lack of capital in the sector remains a hindrance, but we believe that this is a temporary burden that will ultimately translate into more justified valuations. In the meantime, we are focused on executing our exciting growth initiatives while delivering strong financial performance."

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

