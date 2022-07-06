Flora Growth Appoints Brandon Konigsberg To The Board Of Directors

At the annual meeting of shareholders of Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, held on July 5, 2022, the company’s shareholders voted in favor of all of the proposals submitted for their approval.

The four proposals that were approved included:

The election of seven members to the company’s board of directors.

The re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the company’s auditors.

The approval of the company’s 2022 incentive compensation plan.

The approval of new bylaw 1-A.

In addition to the re-election of the company’s six incumbent directors, the company’s shareholders also elected Brandon Konigsberg to serve on the board. In addition to his duties as a board member, Konigsberg will serve as chair of the audit committee and as a member of the compensation committee.

“The addition of Mr. Konigsberg to our Board is further testament to our ongoing commitment to fiscal discipline and sound governance. He brings with him exceptional experience in the fields of finance and operations and will assist in helping our organization achieve rapid financial growth and maximize our shareholder value,” stated Luis Merchan, Flora’s chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Konigsberg as a valued member of our team and look forward to his contributions.”

Konigsberg is a seasoned leader in finance and will focus on Flora’s key growth drivers to advance the company’s global expansion. Konigsberg is a former executive of JP Morgan Chase JPM, and has held various leadership roles, serving as CFO and COO for various growing and turnaround business units. After 24 years at JPMC, Konigsberg retired to focus full-time on consulting, advising and entrepreneurial endeavors. He is currently the president and CFO of Fynn, an education financing company he joined as a consultant in 2021.

