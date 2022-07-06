Tilray's Good Supply Brand Expands Its Cannabis Portfolio In Québec

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY cannabis brand Good Supply has expanded its product offering in Québec with the launch of Hash-Infused Pre-Rolls, in collaboration with the Société Québécoise du cannabis. The new infused pre-roll category caters to consumer demand for higher and consistent potency pre-roll options in Québec.
Unlike a standard cannabis pre-roll, Good Supply's Infused Pre-Rolls combine the brand’s strains, Jean Guy and Starwalker Kush, with a proprietary premium hash blend. The infused pre-rolls offer an average THC level of around 26% with approximately two-thirds dried flower and one-third powdered hash and comes in a package of 3 pre-rolls.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.
