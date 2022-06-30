Tilray Will Cover Employees' Travel, Accommodation & Paid Time Off For Women Seeking Reproductive Care

Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY is joining other companies that are committing to help their employees travel to other states, following SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported Marijuana Business Daily.

The Canadian cannabis giant said that it plans to pay for employees' travel, medical and accommodation expenses, as well as provide paid time off for those needing or choosing to seek reproductive care.

While most of the company’s employees are based in Canada where abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy and is publicly funded as a medical procedure, approximately 300 workers are US citizens.

“Considering the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, we are updating our health care benefits for all Tilray U.S. employees to include transportation expenses for employees and their covered family members to receive access to the reproductive care they need and choose,” CEO Irwin Simon said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Tilray appears to be the first major licensed cannabis company to announce such a policy.

In January, Tilray wrapped up two previously announced deals to acquire Green Flash Brewing and Alpine Beer Co.

The Canadian cannabis giant purchased the California craft beer brands from WC IPA on Dec. 17, for $5.1 million (CA$6.4 million), in cash and stock, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Last year, Tilray acquired Colorado-based bourbon producer Breckenridge Distillery.

Price Action

Tilray’s shares traded 4.6828% lower at $3.155 per share at the time of writing on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash