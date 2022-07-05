What Is The Role Of The FDA In Measures Taken By Hawaii Officials Against A CBD Company?

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) conducted operations to execute search warrants and to embargo products at several retail stores including a CBD dispensary in Honolulu, reported Marijuana Moment.

“We want to make sure businesses fully understand the consequences they face when they knowingly disregard the law,” said Jordan Lowe, PSD deputy director for law enforcement.

The FDA partnered with Hawaii law enforcement in the operation that led to the arrest of two people associated with a cannabis business, saying the suspects violated state drug laws and promoted a harmful drug. Also, the remaining products in the two shops were seized.

“We want to make clear that unlawful activity will not be tolerated,” said Lori Nagatoshi of the DOH Food and Drug Branch. “We thank our law enforcement partners who share our mission in protecting Hawaii residents.”

The FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) boasted on Twitter last week that the federal-state partnership resulted in enforcement action when it “surveilled retail shops in Hawaii’s Chinatown, including a CBD dispensary.”

“As a result, law enforcement & [the state Department of Health] embargoed CBD products and arrested two people suspected of promoting harmful and/or detrimental drugs,” FDA said.

“This type of operation is unique and is an example of our efforts to expand partnership opportunities with the states in areas of mutual public health and law enforcement priorities,” an FDA spokesperson said. “The FDA is committed to partnering with states and has entered into a formal partnership agreement with the state of Hawai’i to coordinate efforts in support of our shared public health missions.”

Both individuals arrested have been released pending investigation.

When it comes to CBD, the FDA often takes enforcement action, such as sending warning letters to companies that make misleading medical claims about their products. However, FDA’s involvement, in this case, seems to exceed its competence.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed On Unsplash