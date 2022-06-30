Wiz Khalifa & Red Light Holland Launch Naturally Occurring Psilocybin & Mushrooms Wellness Brand: MISTERCAP

Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF, a Canadian company focused on producing, growing and selling premium brand magic mushrooms to the Netherlands’ legal market, has partnered with multi-platinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa to launch the new psychedelics and mushrooms wellness line, MISTERCAP.

According to the company, Wiz Khalifa will be in charge of spreading an aligned view on affordable and equitable access to naturally-occurring psilocybin with education, information and responsible use messages throughout his acclaimed social media.

"We are building something special and are excited to grow with the industry," said Wiz Khalifa. "Launching MISTERCAP Magic Truffles in the Netherlands and creating other MISTERCAP natural mushroom products and Home Grow kits is gonna be dope. We are building something special and are excited to grow with the industry."

Khalifa has already produced numerous successful brands, including Khalifa Kush (premium cannabis products) and the mobile app “Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm,” which garnered over 10 million downloads and is still being played in over eight countries in six languages.

“Together we will monitor future potential markets, if and when regulations legally permit, to expand the availability of the MISTERCAP psychedelic products line-up," said Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland CEO & director said.

$TRIP News: @redlightholland x @wizkhalifa



We’re very excited to partner with Wiz to launch MISTERCAP Magic Truffles in the Netherlands (18+) & we plan to launch MISTERCAP Home Grow mushroom kits & functional mushroom products in the � � & EU.



More👇https://t.co/v9zK2PGQcc — Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) June 30, 2022

"Additionally, we are excited to launch MISTERCAP Home Grow natural mushroom kits in the United States, Europe and Canada by the end of fiscal 2022 and we will continue to work towards producing additional functional mushroom products jointly under the MISTERCAP brand,” added Shapiro.

Photo Courtesy of Pablo Julian on Pixabay.