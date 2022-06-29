EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Rolls Out Its First Line Of The Lab Concentrates Made Using Hydrocarbon Extraction

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF debuted its first line of concentrates made using hydrocarbon extraction by its brand The Lab, popular for delivering high-quality, precision vape products and concentrates. The Lab Live Resin is the second of several single-source concentrate product lines to be launched by Jushi. Last month, the company launched its first line of solventless live rosin extracts.

Initially, Jushi will exclusively carry The Lab Live Resin 500mg full-spectrum 0.5 gram 510 cartridges at Beyond Hello retail locations in Pennsylvania. The company plans to roll out its hydrocarbon-extracted line at partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth in the coming months, as well as in additional states such as Massachusetts, Virginia and Nevada.

The company also plans to launch a 300mg rechargeable, all-in-one 0.3g vape and a variety of 1 gram jarred cured concentrates in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

The new hydrocarbon extract products are rich in THC, cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids, and include roughly 90% of the plant’s original cannabinoids. The Lab Live Resin is produced using Jushi’s next-generation hydrocarbon extraction process utilizing high quality fresh frozen cannabis flower. This extraction process allows for the delicate make-up of the cannabis plant to be maintained so that the strain specific cannabinoids and terpene properties remain fully intact.

“We are thrilled to bring patients some of the purest, high-quality hydrocarbon extracts available in Pennsylvania,” said Jushi chief executive officer, chairman, and founder Jim Cacioppo.“As we continue to innovate and roll out some of the best products for a wide range of preferences at accessible price points, we look forward to taking a differentiated approach that delivers an exceptional customer experience.”

Photo: Courtesy of Jushi Holdings Inc.